Jim Jordan
Published

Jim Jordan promises 'inside look' at GOP battles in recent years in new book

Congressman and Trump ally tells Fox News his book is about 'taking on the Swamp'

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
A new book coming this autumn by Rep. Jim Jordan promises to give a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest moments for the Republican Party during Donald Trump's presidential victory and his four years in the White House.

Jordan, the close Trump ally and eight-term GOP lawmaker who represents Ohio's 4th Congressional District, tells Fox News that his "book is about fighting to do what you said you’d do, standing up to the establishment, and taking on the Swamp."

JORDAN SOUNDS OFF ON WHAT HE CALLS BIDEN'S ‘AMERICA LAST’ POLICY

According to a listing by the publisher Simon and Schuster, "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp" will release in hardcover on Nov. 23.

A description of the book highlights that readers will "get an inside look at the detailed investigations of the United States Congress, the groundwork for Donald Trump’s win in 2016, and the events that occurred during his successful four years as president."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hybrid hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hybrid hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

The book, which will retail for $27, is Jordan’s second. He also wrote "Victory at the Training Table: A Guide to Sports Nutrition," which reflects on his years as an assistant wrestling coach at the Ohio State University.

Jordan, a founding member and first chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is one of most influential members of the Republican House conference. He currently serves as the top Republican – or ranking member – on the powerful House Judiciary Committee. Earlier this year he mulled but passed on launching a 2022 campaign to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

