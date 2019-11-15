Jim Jordan asks why Adam Schiff hasn't released transcripts of 4 closed-door depositions

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expressed frustration Friday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has not yet released the transcripts of depositions from four witnesses who gave testimony behind closed doors in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

"The chairman has promised that we'd get to see the transcript," Jordan said during Friday’s televised impeachment hearing, "but there are still four people that we have not been able to see their transcripts.

“Therefore, the testimony they provided, we’re not able to use in these open hearings,” Jordan added. “If it’s an open hearing, all the available testimony of depositions that has been taken by the committee should be available to be discussed, for the American people to see.”

JORDAN CONTINUES CALLS FOR UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER TO TESTIFY: SCHIFF 'WASN'T SQUARE WITH US'

“If it’s an open hearing, all the available testimony ... should be available to be discussed, for the American people to see.” — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Jordan was referring to the closed-door testimony given by Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's outgoing senior director of European and Russian affairs and White House deputy assistant; Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia; David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs; and Philip Reeker, a top State Department diplomat in charge of U.S. policy for Europe.

Both Morrison and Williams were on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s Biden’s conduct regarding Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff’s team has said they will release those transcripts “shortly,” without providing a specific date, according to Axios.

Morrison, Hale and Williams are all scheduled to publicly testify next week.