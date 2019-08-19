Jill Biden to voters: You may have to 'swallow a little bit' with my husband so we can beat Trump

Speaking at a bookstore in Manchester, N.H., Dr. Jill Biden urged voters on Monday to consider the "electability" of her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries, and how they may have to "swallow a little bit" with the Democratic front-runner in order to defeat President Trump.

"I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race," Dr. Biden said.

"And so if you're looking at that you've got to look at the polls," Biden said. "If they're consistent and they're consistently saying the same thing, I think you can't dismiss that."

The former second lady insisted the party's eventual nominee "just can't have Democrats" in order to win a general election, stressing that person must win over independents. She also pointed to polls in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where her husband is leading in matchups against Trump.

JOE BIDEN HEAPS PRAISE ON GOP DURING MASSACHUSETTS FUNDRAISER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know we have to include everybody, our party has to be more inclusive, which means we have to go to independents and say 'join us,' we have to go to Republicans and say 'OK, you're a Republican, but you can't tell me that your children are proud of the president, you know, of the things he says and, you know, as a mother or as a father, I mean, how can you be proud of that president as a leader?"

She continued, "So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so and so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump."

In the latest Fox News poll, Biden has a double-digit lead against the president, with 50 percent of likely voters to Trump's 38 percent.