Jessica Tarlov: Ivanka Trump isn't a feminist, doesn't have 'policy chops' to run for president

Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov on Friday said first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump wasn’t a feminist while reacting to criticism from model Chrissy Teigen.

“We get told all the time conservative women never get to be called feminists. ‘What is that about?’ And being a feminist is about advocating for women,” Tarlov said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“The policies that Ivanka Trump supports do not help women, raising the minimum wage, for instance, two-thirds of people in America who are on the minimum wage are women. She's not for raising the federal minimum wage.”

Members of the panel argued with Tarlov over the policy and whether or not or other fiscal policies help women.

Teigen, who was attending a House Democrats conference Thursday, was asked about photos of children being separated from their parents last year at the U.S./Mexico border.



"It's a painful thing to see that, and it's a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy when it comes from people, like Ivanka,” Teigen said.

Tarlov also reacted to President Trump touting his daughter as a strong presidential contender in an interview Friday.

Tarlov said Ivanka doesn’t have “the policy chops.”

“I have heard that she is very well liked. I don't think that she has the policy chops or experience to be jumping into a presidential race in 2024 or 2028 or 20 anything. And I don't think that she is someone who is going to really rally a lot of support beyond Trumpers.”