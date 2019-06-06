Jesse Watters: Pelosi 'throwing the left a bone' with reported comment she wants to see Trump in 'prison'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said she wants to see President Trump behind bars -- but is she telling the truth or just talking tough to appease her party?

Pelosi reportedly told senior Democrats on Tuesday that she ultimately wants to see President Trump “in prison,” according to Politico.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel also reportedly attended the meeting.

But on "The Five" Thursday, co-host Jesse Watters suggested the speaker might not be telling the truth.

"She is just throwing the left a bone to make it seem like yeah, I want to get Trump really badly," Watters said.

The "Watters World" host then laughed off Pelosi's reported remarks.

Co-host Juan Williams said he believes Pelosi is focused on voting Trump out of the White House in 2020, rather than impeachment.

"She is not saying anything about impeachment. I think what she is saying really, we need to beat him in 2020," Williams said. "And then once he is out of the White House, and with all his protections, at that point we can look and see what prosecution is possible."

Grge Gutfeld similarly dismissed Pelosi's reported comment as talk, before taking the opportunity to reveal the surprising group he would like to see in prison -- Maroon 5.

"Everybody wants somebody to be in prison, right," Gutfeld said to his co-hosts.

"You know how I feel about Maroon 5? I would like to see Maroon 5 in prison, Maximum security, away from any recording studio. I think she probably just threw it off... she just threw it out there."

