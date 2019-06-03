Jesse Watters on Clinton's planned production company: 'No one wants to watch Hillary'

Will Americans tune in to watch Hillary TV or Hillary the movie? Fox News' Jesse Watters' says 'No,' America is over Hillary Clinton.

"No one wants to watch Hillary. Americans had their choice. She ran for president twice and they were both like, ‘Click, next guy,'" Watters told his co-hosts Monday on "The Five."

Reports surfaced last week that the former secretary of state and her daughter, Chelsea, were in talks to launch a television and film production company.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the stories would focus on women.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama last year launched a television and film production company partnering with Netflix.

Watters didn't hold back when describing Clinton and her possible projects.

"She’s boring. She has boring taste. I don't think anybody cares what is she is into. This is a vanity project for herself and Chelsea," Watters said.

"Don’t they have enough propagandists in the media? They have the newspapers, they have the networks. What more do they want?"

Watters also reacted to co-host Greg Gutfeld's hypothetical situation in which Clinton hosts "The Apprentice."

"And Greg's point, Donald Trump is probably the most successful television producer out there. He is producing a hell of a great presidency right now. No one is going to watch Netflix when you can watch Trump," Watters said.