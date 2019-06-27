Jesse Watters: Donny Deutsch caused stir on MSNBC panel because he said 'what they didn't want to hear' about Trump

An MSNBC panel reacting to the first night of Democratic debates got heated because one pundit warned that President Trump could still win in 2020, according to Jesse Watters.

Donny Deutsch's comments casting doubt on candidates' ability to win next year caused a stir with nighttime host Lawrence O'Donnell, Watters said Thursday on "The Five."

"O'Donnell might've just wanted to shut Donny down because he didn't want to hear that on a night when the Democrats were supposed to shine," he said.

"And, they didn't shine. There were no stars on that stage. The only star was Rachel Maddow. None of those people rose to the occasion last night.

"None of them were competitive enough... If you can put Donald Trump on the stage next to any of these people in a one-on-one he'd eat their lunch."

Deutsch, an MSNBC commentator, told the panel Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the highest-polling candidate on that stage, may have trouble against Trump.

"My issue, unfortunately, and do not shoot the messenger, is the messenger," he said.

"I do not believe Elizabeth Warren on stage with Donald Trump beats him.

"I'm still sticking with an idealized version of the Joe Biden we want. I still... don't see anybody on that stage tonight that'll beat Donald Trump."

Deutsch's remarks elicited a response from O'Donnell.

"Let's just identify this for what it is," he said.

"Pure guesswork a year and a half away...

He told Deutsch his statement had "zero value," prompting Deutsch to respond.

"Don't tell me it has zero value. It's understanding human behavior and I guarantee you, 90 percent of our audience agrees with me."

Watters claimed O'Donnell was "thinking with his heart," while Deutsch was "thinking with his head."