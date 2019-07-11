Jesse Watters on Dem infighting: 'They've uncorked this bottle'

Fox News' "The Five" addressed identity politics and "woke" culture Thursday blaming it for the current infighting within the Democratic Party.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have butted heads recently over Democratic positioning.

Pelosi dismissed Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive cohorts as just "four people" with "four votes" to the New York Times recently and Ocasio-Cortez escalated the issue Wednesday by invoking race.

“But the persistent singling out... it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful... the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color," the freshman congresswoman told the Washington Post.

On "The Five", Gutfeld argued that "woke culture" is about delineating, rather than uniting people.

"It becomes this intersectionality game of who's better, who's more oppressed. And to win you have to label everyone else intolerant. So what you're left with is the tiniest party and it's a movement. This whole thing is based on narcissism. Right. Who could be the most 'woke' and get the most attention and it's at the expense of your allies," Gutfeld said.

"So AOC insults her... and it was no question when you said that she was she was targeting women of color she was saying she was being a racist."

Co-host Jesse Watters blamed the Democrats for creating the culture that now threatens to "eat" the party.

"They've uncorked this bottle, this virus, this identity politics virus and now it's eating them. And now they're upset about it," Watters said.