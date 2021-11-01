Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos
Published

Jeff Bezos flies gas-guzzling private jet to Glasgow climate change summit

Bezos takes private jet to Glasgow, despite saying climate change is planet's 'biggest threat'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 Climate Summit remarks Video

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 Climate Summit remarks

President Biden sits with his eyes closed, appearing to sleep during an opening speech at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew his private jet to Glasgow, Scotland, for a United Nations summit aimed at cutting global greenhouse gas emissions, photos obtained by Fox News reveal. 

Scores of high-rollers from around the world took private planes into Glasgow over the weekend for the COP26 summit, including Bezos, who has repeatedly claimed climate change is the "biggest threat" to the planet. 

JOHN KERRY FAMILY PRIVATE JET ALREADY EMITTED ESTIMATED 30 TIMES MORE CARBON IN 2021 THAN AVERAGE VEHICLE DOES IN YEAR 

Jeff Bezos's private jet pictured at a Glasgow airport ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Bezos's jet has been valued in the neighborhood of $65 million. 

The Amazon founder also met with Charles, Prince of Wales, on Sunday to discuss the importance of fighting climate change. 

Jeff Bezos's private jet (left) pictured at a Glasgow airport ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference

"The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most," Bezos tweeted.

"We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help," he added.

Critics on social media assailed summit attendees for choosing to utilize private jets for traveling to a climate event. 

Bezos is far from the only climate hawk to indulge in private airfare

President Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, has a family jet despite the fact that such planes are notoriously bad for the environment

Kerry even took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership. 

Kerry defended his high-pollution ride at the time, calling it "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle" in an interview obtained by Fox News.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed reporting 

