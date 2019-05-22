Jason Chaffetz on Trump impeachment push: Democrats reached conclusions, now they are 'in search of facts'

Democrats have already reached a conclusion on the impeachment of President Trump, but are now "in search of facts" to back it up, former Congressman Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday.

Speaking on "America's Newsroom," the Utah Republican and Fox News contributor was asked about the new closed-door meeting among House Democrats, as more members push for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called this week for the impeachment process to move forward, while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn, said Tuesday that 80-90 percent of Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are ready to move forward to impeachment.

"Democrats are a party where they've reached conclusions and now they're in search of facts, and they're picking some very stupid fights," said Chaffetz, arguing Democrats are going to lose subpoena battles in the courts and lose politically with voters.

Chaffetz said Pelosi has a problem with "renegade members" of her caucus who "live in a bubble" and could damage the party in 2020.

"It distracts from the presidential race, it distracts from their agenda. I don't think, with a thriving economy, the Democrats have anything to offer the American people except for the perception of chaos," he said.

Also on the agenda Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House to discuss infrastructure.

Chaffetz said he hopes the president insists on again letting the media into the room to film parts of the talks, as he did in December before a partial government shutdown took effect.