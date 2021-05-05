Jared Kushner launches group to promote relations between Arab states and Israel

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former advisor to President Donald Trump, is founding a new group to work on strengthening agreements that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab states last year.

The "Abraham Accords Institute for Peace" will focus on bolstering relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan. Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, had a heavy hand in drafting the deals under the last administration.

The group will be non-profit and non-partisan, funded through private donations, according to a statement obtained by Axios. It will seek to strengthen trade and tourism as well as facilitate interpersonal connections among the countries.

Kushner is launching the new group alongside former U.S. envoy Avi Berkowitz and ambassadors from Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

The group will also include Israeli businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban. The group said it intends to add more Democrats to its ranks as well as international advisers.

"The energy and enthusiasm for the Accords across the region is truly remarkable," the group said in a joint statement. "In less than a year, this warm peace is melting decades of misunderstanding and hostility across the region. This is a peace among peoples as much as it is among nations. This will be the institute’s focus – to nurture and deepen these human connections."

Palestinians have opposed the Abraham Accords, which they say violate Arab nations’ promises not to make peace with Israel until it fully withdraws from occupied lands. The Biden administration has praised the accords and vowed to expand upon them. In a call with UAE’s crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Biden underlined the strategic importance of Israel-UAE relations, noting they have a common concern in Iran.