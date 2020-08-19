Kushner rips 'lecturing moralists' at DNC, says Trump has been 'cleaning up' messes left by Obama

The Middle East peace deal announced by President Trump last week is the first of its kind in 26 years, and a success no one thought possible following the Obama administration, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told “Hannity” Wednesday.

When Trump was sworn into office in January 2017, Kushner noted, the Obama administration had funded terrorism worldwide, given one of the “worst deals ever” to Iran and left the Middle East a “total mess.”

TRUMP 2020 OFFICIAL CLAIMS BIDEN WOULD'VE BEEN 'UTTER DISASTER' AS PRESIDENT DURING PANDEMIC

“President Trump went to the Middle East. He got all the Arab and Muslim leaders together and said, ‘We have to do things differently,’” explained Kushner, the president's son-in-law. “He reestablished his relationship with Israel and that led to ... President Trump achieving a success that nobody thought was possible, that they all ridiculed him for trying to accomplish, which is the most significant peace deal in the Middle East in the last 26 years between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

Turning his attention to this week's Democratic National Convention, Kushner said he was "hearing a lot of lecturing moralists telling us about how things should be.

“But in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers," he said. "We have businessmen. We have people who are held accountable. If you don't make it, you get fired like what happens in the real world. And President Trump demands results, and that's what he's been able to deliver.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Kushner went on, the president has always been focused on putting the American people first, notably on issues like trade and foreign wars.

“He has a peace framework in Afghanistan. He had a peace agreement in the Middle East. He's bringing his troops home ... He's renegotiating deals,” he said. “He passed [the] historic USMCA, made a ... new trade deal with South Korea, new trade deal with Japan ... So we've seen President Trump deliver results time and time again, cleaning up, over the last three years, a lot of the messes that were left behind by the previous administration.”