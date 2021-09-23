Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Mark Meadows, others from Trump's inner circle

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed four members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle Thursday, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Former Pentagon official Kash Patel, former White House adviser Steve Bannon, and former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino were also called to appear before Congress regarding the riot.

The group is expected to produce pertinent documents by Oct. 7 and appear before the committee the following week.

"The select committee has reason to believe that you have information relevant to understanding important activities that led to and informed events at the Capitol on January 6," wrote Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. in a letter to Meadows.

"Accordingly, the select committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry," he continued.