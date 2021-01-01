Expand / Collapse search
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announces death of 25-year-old son: 'Tommy was pure magic'

Tommy Raskin was in his second year at Harvard Law School

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., revealed Thursday that his 25-year-old son, Tommy Raskin, has died.

"Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor," Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said in a statement. "We are devastated and demolished to be without him."

Tommy Raskin was in his second year at Harvard Law School after graduating from Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. The family did not reveal his cause of death.

The congressman's office said the family is "grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends" and asked everyone to "observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief."

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) questions witnesses during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 12, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Condolences poured in for the Raskin family.

"My heart completely shatters for my dear friend Rep. Raskin, Sarah, and their family in this devastating loss," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. "Tommy was an incredible and brilliant beam of light. All our thoughts are with the Raskin family, and we pray for support to envelop them in this unimaginable time."

"The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. "I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers."

Raskin has represented Maryland's 8th District since 2017.

