Rep. Bowman attended fundraiser held by group with close ties to Erdogan

" Squad " member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., went to a fundraiser in August hosted by a group with close ties to controversial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The New York Democrat took part in a "meet and greet" fundraiser held by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), a nonprofit closely aligned with Erdogan.

In fact, TASC is so closely aligned with the controversial Turkish president that it was co-founded by members of Erdogan’s own family in 2016.

A tweet from the event showed the congressman had "a very productive meeting."

TASC has been accused of acting as a political arm for Erdogan, protesting in support of the Turkish president’s initiatives and lobbying for pro-Erdogan causes, such as when it lobbied against the U.S. recognizing the 1915 Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire.

Additionally, the committee has held numerous events hosting Erdogan in America, and members of TASC were present when Erdogan’s bodyguards beat protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Bowman’s fundraiser Wednesday, which is not the first meeting between the congressman and the Erdogan-tied nonprofit.

The Free Beacon reported in June that Bowman had attended two TASC events the month prior.

Bowman’s office and TASC did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital.