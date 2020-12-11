

**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**



On the roster: Jacobin time in the GOP - Congress buys time for stimulus negotiations - FDA ASAP - Biden clashes with left on ‘defund the police’ slogan - Hate the Great Satan, love his funnel cake



JACOBIN TIME IN THE GOP

Democrats spent the past four years as a party of moral outrage over the presidency of Donald Trump. Seemingly everything was colored by a deep detestation of the man, his means of election and his policies – even sometimes when they were inclined to agree.



The culmination came in a hurried, doomed impeachment effort aimed at placating those in the party for whom moral outrage over the Trump presidency had become an end unto itself.



At the same time, Republicans mostly seemed animated by outrage at the policies their opponents put forward, or at least straw-man versions of them. While there were certainly plenty of cultish Trump followers, the energy behind Republican efforts in 2020 was about perceived Democratic efforts on police funding, global warming, anti-racism etc.



Trump’s re-election message was essentially that he was very, very, very excellent at being president – people are saying probably better than Abraham Lincoln – and that the terrible problems afflicting the country were all someone else’s fault.



It was mostly an undisciplined, self-centered twaddle, but he still came within about 84,000 votes spread across three states of winning a second term. And tellingly, Trump underperformed his own party from coast to coast.



The Republican Party’s message was that Democrats were in the thrall of the radical left and bent on defunding police departments, hounding innocent people as alleged bigots, imposing crushing financial burdens in the name of climate change and abolishing private health insurance.



This was an easy case for Republicans to make because Democratic leaders, particularly presidential candidates, had spent years sucking up to activist primary voters. Once it became clear that Joe Biden had calculated correctly that neither mainstream Democrats nor the general electorate were in a mood for radicalism in uncertain times, Democrats tried to undo the damage. A party that had once fawned over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders realized it had bought itself a terrible liability.



Short-term calculation by the likes of Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Kirsten Gillibrand to get cozy with the Democratic Socialists and Elizabeth Warren helped bring fringe ideas into the mainstream and do lasting damage to the party’s efforts to attract and maintain middle class and upper-middle class voters grossed out by Trump’s conduct.



What savvier Democrats knew, as they saw demonstrated by Bill Clinton’s success two decades earlier, is that moral outrage is weak tea compared to voters’ own perceived self-interest. It’s easy to see how Trump could have been re-elected had a pandemic had not swept the nation or if he would have allowed his administration to mount a coherent and competent response.



Republicans insisted that the issue wasn’t whether Trump was a good and trustworthy man, but rather that Democrats’ agenda was just too radical. The result was a split decision by voters: ditch Trump but keep Republicans down-ballot.



The logical next step for Republicans would be to quietly back away from Trump like folks who were surprised to find themselves at a key party and turn their attention to issues-based conflict with the Democrats.



Not only is there plenty of fodder in the form of the debates over government funding and stimulus, but also the coming battles over the president-elect’s nominees.



What Republicans are doing instead is clinging tighter than ever to Trump and a moralistic claim that the 2020 election was stolen.



We had been relatively dismissive about the alleged heights to which this cult-like behavior had reached in the GOP. Our assumption was that Republicans were mostly playing along as they worked through their grief and were eager to placate Trump.



But then we saw an announcement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that she deeply yearned for her state to join a cockamamie, profoundly unconstitutional lawsuit by Texas’ attorney general to try to swipe the election for Trump.



Whoa. Reynolds has a track record as a normal Republican and commonsensical kind of state chief executive. No gadfly was she, we thought, and yet here she was buzzing around this pile. What gives?



Then we looked at the list of the members of the House of Representatives who demanded they be counted among the supporters of a legal challenge that would have to be one of three things: idiotic, cynically designed to fail but gain political advantage or to actually steal an election.



Holy croakano!



First, let’s talk a bit more about the lawsuit, launched by Texas’ scandal-soaked Attorney General Ken Paxton.



Equal parts farce and malice, the demand to the Supreme Court is that because of some Twitter-rant level, thoroughly debunked allegations, the justices should disenfranchise millions of voters in four states and allow Republican state legislators to pick the president.



What makes the effort so grossly unconstitutional is that it seeks to force other states to obey Texas’ demands – the antithesis of federalism. Imagine California suing because it didn’t like the way Texas dealt with fossil fuels.



We guess they really are nationalists, after all.



Aside from that, the lawsuit is a ripe bundle of bunk. Here’s one of our favorite passages: “The probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion, or 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000.”



“Quadrillion.”



The president didn’t ever – not even for a second – have an early lead in any of those states because all of the ballots were already cast.



Counting ballots isn’t a contest. An election is a contest the results of which are measured in ballots. Counting ballots is like solving a jigsaw puzzle. The picture doesn’t change depending on which part you solve first.



Can you imagine if a suit so goofy as that became the basis for overturning a legitimate presidential election? How long before the riots? How long before the fight over who deploys the National Guard? How long before the impeachment? And all while being crushed by a pandemic.



Sheer madness.



Now, we give the litigants and their boosters here the credit of thinking them cynical. We don’t like to ascribe motives, but we dare not think that they are sincere in believing that they might prevail and deliver such a catastrophe for the nation.



We assume that the supporters of this action are looking to exploit the moment and bump up their bona fides as backers of the outgoing president or to protect themselves from primary challenges from Trump and his posse.



Whatever happens to Trump down the road, there will continue to be a social-media driven group of wild ones in the Republican Party. This angry herd measures a political figure’s value on his or her willingness to fight even dirtier than they claim Democrats do.



This is the Roger Stone wing of the GOP, and if you don’t want it to come after you, you’d better repeat what its members said. And like the gullible goats in the Democratic Party did with the bumper-sticker blather of “the Squad” & Co., mainstream Republicans are, out of some mix of fear and cynicism, mouthing along.



Which brings us back to holy croakano.



Here’s a partial list of those members of the House who want you to know they are ready to ride shotgun with Paxton on his swing state strafing: Steve Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Roger Marshall, Dan Crenshaw, Michael Waltz, Ann Wagner and Elise Stefanik.



You can probably guess most of the other names on the list, but those we listed include members of House leadership, respected legislators, once-rising stars and erstwhile preachers of civility and national unity.



You would think they would be as far removed as possible from this lawsuit, which is at best a cynical exploitation that demeans our republican and federalist institutions.



But the Jacobinism that animated Democrats during the Trump era may come to dominate Republicans in the post-Trump era.



You can very easily see how candidates will be judged harshly in some primary races in 2022 for having failed to support the effort to hack the Constitution to keep Trump in power. And we can see candidates judged harshly in some general elections for having done so.



That’s certainly the future the names listed above are preparing for.



We still mostly doubt it, though. Imagine what it would do to Republicans if they manage to make a litmus test out of something so foolish and irrelevant. Purity fights produce disastrous consequences for parties out of power.



As the price for mouthing along with Trump and his tricksters keeps going up – wilder and wilder claims, more and more radical schemes – the number of Republicans willing to do so will fall off.



Some will be stranded like seaweed on the beach at ebb tide, but most will just mutter something into their coffee cups speed-walking away from reporters as they await the rise of the next consuming outrage that will erode the memory of this lulu.



But who knows? Democrats are still paying for going along with their Jacobins. Maybe GOP hopefuls in 2024’s presidential election will do with Stop The Steal and their Democratic counterparts this year had to do with the Green New Deal.



THE RULEBOOK: IT’S SITUATIONAL

“Truth, no less than decency, requires that the event in every case should be supposed to depend on the sentiments and sanction of their common constituents.” – James Madison, writing about the influence of state versus federal government, Federalist No. 46



TIME OUT: FLAKE OUT

History Channel: “After ruling for less than one year, [on this day in 1936] Edward VIII becomes the first English monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne. He chose to abdicate after the British government, public, and the Church of England condemned his decision to marry the American divorcée Wallis Warfield Simpson. … On December 12, his younger brother, the duke of York, was proclaimed King George VI. … For the next two years, [Edward] and [Simpson] lived primarily in France but visited other European countries, including Germany, where the duke was honored by Nazi officials in October 1937 and met with Adolf Hitler. After the outbreak of World War II, the duke accepted a position as liaison officer with the French.”



Flag on the play? - Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM with your tips, comments or questions.



GOT A WILD PITCH? READY TO THROW A FASTBALL?

We’ve brought “From the Bleachers” to video on demand thanks to Fox Nation. Each Wednesday and Friday, Producer Brianna McClelland will put Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt to the test with your questions on everything about politics, government and American history – plus whatever else is on your mind. Sign up for the Fox Nation streaming service here and send your best questions to HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM.



CONGRESS BUYS TIME FOR STIMULUS NEGOTIATIONS

AP: “Congress sent a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump on Friday that would avert a federal shutdown at midnight and buy time for on-again, off-again talks on COVID-19 aid. The bill sets a new deadline of midnight next Friday. The short-term measure passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote without much drama and sent senators home for the weekend without a clear picture of what awaits next week. The House passed the bill Wednesday. Trump was expected to sign it before midnight. The talks are stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won’t adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief. An emerging $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers hit a rough patch after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., swung against the effort. Still, negotiations are ongoing and the pressure remains intense.”



Senate passes 2021 defense bill with veto-proof majority - Fox News: “The GOP-led Senate overwhelmingly approved a $740 billion major national defense bill on Friday, defying President Trump's veto threats. The final vote was 84-13 on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), well beyond the two-thirds requirement to override a potential veto if Trump carried through on his threat to sink the legislation. … The legislation will give U.S. troops 3% pay raises and now heads to Trump's desk. Trump has vowed to veto the bill unless lawmakers impose limits on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election. Trump has also said he wants Congress to strip out a provision of the bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders.”



FDA ASAP

NYT: “The Food and Drug Administration is accelerating the timeline for issuing an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, aiming to issue it by Friday evening after planning as recently as Thursday night to finalize the move on Saturday. On Friday morning, President Trump lashed out at the F.D.A. in a tweet, attacking the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, by name for not approving a Covid-19 vaccine faster. … People familiar with the F.D.A.’s situation say that regulators are now racing to complete a fact sheet, information for physicians and other required documents that go with the authorization. Pfizer must also review certain documents. The timing of the announcement appears highly unlikely to speed up the shipment of the initial doses of the vaccine, the people also said, raising questions about the purpose of expediting the authorization. Federal officials have said 2.9 million doses could be sent around the country within days of an authorization.”



Biden promotes confidence in vaccine - AP: “President-elect Joe Biden says the American public should have confidence in a coronavirus vaccine that may soon begin to become available. Biden said during remarks Friday in Wilmington that combatting the pandemic is ‘serious business’ that requires ‘presidential leadership.’ … Arguing that ‘there is no political influence’ in the vaccine, Biden stressed the scientific research that has ‘led us to this point.’ He also reiterated his ‘bold and doable’ commitment to trying to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration. Of the virus, Biden said, ‘We can wish this away, but we need to face it.’”



BIDEN CLASHES WITH LEFT ON ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’

NYT: “President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. this week urged a group of civil rights activists to remain quiet about plans to overhaul policing until after two Senate runoff elections in Georgia next month, saying that Republicans would try to distort their position on the issue to win those races. ‘That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police,’ Mr. Biden told the Black representatives of several interest groups, according to audio of the meeting obtained by The Intercept. ‘We’re not. We’re talking about holding them accountable.’ Mr. Biden made the comments as he prepares to travel to Georgia next week to campaign… On the issue of policing reform — a subject about which many groups had been wary of Mr. Biden given his history of pushing for tough criminal justice laws when he was a senator — the president-elect suggested that the activists tread carefully.”



Biden makes big investment in Georgia’s Senate runoffs - Fox News: “Hoping to help the Democrats win back the majority in the Senate, President-elect Joe Biden’s making what’s being described as a mid-seven-figure investment in Georgia’s twin Senate runoffs, where the GOP’s control of the chamber is at stake. Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have spent roughly $5 million so far in the two Jan. 5 elections, a Biden campaign official confirmed on Friday to Fox News. The president-elect’s also paying for about 50 staff members based in Georgia to remain in the key battleground state that Biden narrowly defeated President Trump, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state in more than a quarter century. … And the campaign adds that their efforts in the state are being aided by approximately a dozen analytics and tech staffers. News of the new Biden investments was first reported by the Washington Post.”



Biden’s cabinet selections help Kamala 2024 chances - Politico: “Joe Biden hasn’t picked any of the nearly two dozen Democrats who ran against him to serve in his administration — and that bodes quite well for the former rival he did elevate as his No. 2, Kamala Harris. Biden’s decision to forgo a Cabinet of ambitious pols in favor of a group heavy on seasoned loyalists and technocrats contrasts with Donald Trump and Barack Obama's appointment of next-generation officials to top posts. … While several people around Biden and Harris were reluctant to speak publicly about a topic they view as taboo, they acknowledged Biden’s choices for top positions reinforce Harris’s status as president-in-waiting. Biden has built an administration free of political threats to Harris. … Even if Biden does elevate a 2020 rival to a high-profile Cabinet position, that person would have to resign midway through the term and then mount a challenge against the current vice president.”



REPORT: BARR KEPT LID ON HUNTER BIDEN NEWS

WSJ: “Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign. Republicans and President Trump have pressed Mr. Barr for months to pursue Mr. Biden, especially as his father, Joe Biden, gained momentum in his ultimately successful bid for president. Mr. Barr has staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations, the person said, without elaborating on his actions. One investigation became public this week after federal investigators served a subpoena on Hunter Biden. The subpoena sought detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to people familiar with the matter.”



Gives Republicans cover for more confirmation resistance - AP: “A federal investigation into the finances of Biden’s son Hunter threatens to embolden congressional Republicans, who have already shown little willingness to work with the incoming president or even acknowledge his clear victory in last month’s election. For sure, it will complicate Senate confirmation hearings for Biden’s yet-to-be-named attorney general, who could ultimately have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son. … The president-elect had no public appearance Thursday as he moved forward with filling out his administration. But the investigation threatens to destabilize a transition that has prioritized a methodical rollout of Cabinet selections, White House hires and policy goals — all meant to guarantee momentum when Biden takes office and immediately has to grapple with a surging pandemic and shaky economy.”



NEW YORK PROSECUTORS RAMP UP TRUMP INVESTIGATION

NYT: “State prosecutors in Manhattan have interviewed several employees of President Trump’s bank and insurance broker in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, significantly escalating an investigation into the president that he is powerless to stop. The interviews with people who work for the lender, Deutsche Bank, and the insurance brokerage, Aon, are the latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons. It remains unclear whether the office of the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., will ultimately bring charges. The prosecutors have been fighting in court for more than a year to obtain Mr. Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, which they have called central to their investigation. The issue now rests with the Supreme Court.”



Yang makes moves for NYC mayoral run - NYT: “Andrew Yang, the former tech executive who gained a national following as a Democratic presidential candidate, has been privately telling New York City leaders that he intends to run for mayor next year. Mr. Yang is not expected to announce his bid until next month, but with the Democratic primary less than seven months away, he has begun to make overtures to several of the city’s political power brokers. He met with Corey Johnson, the speaker of the City Council, in a video call on Tuesday to seek his advice about running for mayor. He plans to visit the Rev. Al Sharpton, the Harlem kingmaker — a rite of passage for any serious candidate — in person next week when he returns to the city from Georgia, where he has been trying to help Democrats win the U.S. Senate.”



AUDIBLE: YA BURNT

“Rand and I do have one thing in common, though. We’re both 5’2” tall.” – House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney in a tweet attacking Sen. Rand Paul for holding up passage of the NDAA.



ANY GIVEN SUNDAY

This weekend tune in for a jam packed show. Mr. Sunday will sit down with Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Watch “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.” Check local listings for broadcast times in your area.



#mediabuzz - Host Howard Kurtz has the latest take on the week’s media coverage. Watch #mediabuzz Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.



Share your color commentary: Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM and please make sure to include your name and hometown.



HATE THE GREAT STATAN, LOVE HIS FUNNEL CAKE

Fox News: “A former Osama bin Laden henchman convicted in two deadly 1998 bombings is free and living in the U.K. this week after being released early — thanks to a Manhattan federal judge who agreed the terrorist was way too obese to survive the coronavirus behind bars. Adel Abdel Bary, 60, had spent 21 years in a New Jersey prison for his role in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa that killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. ‘Defendant’s obesity and somewhat advanced age make COVID-19 significantly more risky to him than to the average person,’ U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in granting the release. Bary had been set to be freed on Oct. 28, but his attorneys asked that he be let out sooner, citing their ­client’s age, girth and asthma.”



AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“Across 25 years and five administrations, we have kicked the North Korean can down the road. We are now out of road.” – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in the Washington Post on, July 6, 2017, after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States.



Chris Stirewalt is the politics editor for Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.