Gen. Keane on Trump downplaying North Korea missile test: It's a 'negotiating ploy' by Kim

Following President Trump's downplaying of North Korea's recent missile tests, Fox News contributor Gen. Jack Keane argued that the actions taken by Kim Jong Un are "clearly a violation" of U.N. resolutions.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday morning, Keane was asked about the North Korean dictator's motivations.

"He started it weeks ago, when he fired this anti-tank missile, a new missile, and he has been firing rockets and missiles with increasing range every week for weeks. Why is he doing that?" Keane asked.

NORTH KOREA SAYS IT WON'T RESUME TALKS UNLESS US CHANGES POSITION

Keane said that he agreed with President Trump that the missile tests were a "negotiating ploy."

Following the conclusion of the Hanoi summit, Keane said, no compromise was reached between the U.S. and North Korea, prompting concerns about the future.

"[Kim] came out of the Hanoi summit with no sanction relief, which was his objective of the summit. And he has been trying to gain leverage ever since," he said.

TRUMP, BOLTON APPEAR TO DIFFER ON SIGNIFICANCE OF NORTH KOREA MISSILE TEST

Further, Keane added that he agrees with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who met Monday with President Trump, that the missile tests are a significant cause for concern, given that Japan is within range of North Korea's missiles.

President Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that he had confidence in Kim Jong Un.

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump wrote.

"I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?" he continued.

Additionally, Keane said, Kim Jong Un wants another summit with President Trump, but refuses to negotiate at any lower level.

"Interesting enough, though, our people have been reaching out to Kim Jong-un's people and they don't want to negotiate at a lower level. They want to negotiate with heads of states again at another summit," Keane said.