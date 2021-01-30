Jack Brewer argues the Nobel Peace Prize 'sadly' only recognizes 'liberal principles'

The Nobel Peace Prize seems to only recognize liberal principles, Brewer Group CEO Jack Brewer argued on Saturday, reacting to the Black Lives Matter movement getting nominated for the prestigious honor.

"You know, the Bible says one day good will be evil and evil will be good. You look at this, look back in 2009, Barack Obama received a Nobel Peace Prize and then went on to drop over 100,000 bombs on the world. President Trump is denied the Nobel peace prize after negotiating four of the most incredible Middle East peace deals in history," Brewer told "Fox & Friends."

Brewer questioned why the Black Lives Matter movement should receive the Nobel Peace Prize after rioting struck cities during their protests last summer.

"Now, all of a sudden, you talk about the movement that is burning down cities over 800 buildings in Minneapolis burned to the ground," Brewer said.

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for bringing attention to racial inequities around the world, while dismissing the riots and violence done in the name of the movement.

In his nomination papers, Norwegian MP Petter Eide said the movement forced nations to reckon with racism and other injustices, The Guardian reported.

"I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality," he wrote. "Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice. They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.

"It is very representative of what we are seeing in our society today. And that’s good being presented as evil and evil being presented as good. We have to get some clarity in our society. And this is not about the Nobel peace prize. It’s more about liberalism. The only way that you qualify to be nominated for this award is if you support liberal principles. And that’s sad."

While Black Lives Matter has marched and advocated for racial equality and social justice causes, it has been particularly outspoken about police brutality following deadly police encounters with Black youths and men in recent years.

The movement came about in 2013 after the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, who shot was by a neighborhood watch volunteer, who was later acquitted. Martin was unarmed.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.