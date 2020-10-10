Ivanka Trump returns to Arizona on Sunday for campaign event

Ivanka Trump heads to Arizona this weekend for a campaign event, capping off a busy week for Copper State voters.

The president's daughter will return to Phoenix on Sunday to host what's billed as a conversation with her father's supporters. According to The Associated Press, the location of the event was unknown as of Friday night.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Arizona is leading the Great American Comeback for the country,” Ivanka Trump said in an email from the campaign.

“The enthusiasm we are seeing for President Trump and his America First Agenda is at an all-time high, and I am excited to once again be back in this great state to highlight the president’s accomplishments during these past four years," she added.

In September, Ivanka Trump hosted another campaign event in the state's capital with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Following Wednesday's vice presidential debate, the candidates turned their attention to Arizona.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Peoria on Thursday for an event and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris were in metro Phoenix the same day for their first visit to the Sunbelt battleground.

President Trump had originally planned to appear in Arizona earlier last week, but his campaign appearances were canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, he is scheduled to appear in Sanford, Fla., for the first time since the diagnosis.

In recent weeks, Republicans and Democrats alike have zeroed in on the purple state, which many see as the key to victory on Election Day.

While national polling has consistently shown Biden in the lead, Republicans tout an ABC News/The Washington Post poll released at the end of September which showed both Trump and GOP Senate candidate Sen. Martha McSally picking up steam in Arizona.

On Friday, Biden’s lead was almost four percentage points in FiveThirtyEight.com’s average of all Arizona polls.