Ivanka Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania, says Trump will 'continue to fight' for American workers

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump is hitting the trail on Friday, traveling to Pennsylvania to campaign for four more years of her father’s administration, Fox News has learned.

President Trump’s eldest daughter, and a White House senior adviser, will participate in a "fireside chat" in Honey Brook, Penn. on Friday afternoon.

“Pennsylvania represents the heart of America and I am thrilled to once again be able to visit the keystone state,” Trump told Fox News. “The people of Pennsylvania know that the president has fought hard for them over the last three years—delivering on promises made, including USMCA, tax cuts, protecting essential manufacturing jobs.”

She added: “And he will continue to fight for them with all of his heart and all of his might for the next four years.”

The event, according to a Trump campaign official, is a political event, not a fundraising event. Last month, according to the campaign official, Ivanka raised $7 million for the Trump campaign with just two fundraising events--one hosted on Zoom and a fireside chat in Wyoming.

The official told Fox News that Trump is expected to make future stops on the campaign trail between now and Election Day.

Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania comes after she delivered an address on the final night of the Republican National Convention last week, touting her father as the “people’s president” who doesn’t care about pleasing “Beltway elites.”

Defending her father’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said: “America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House.”

Ivanka Trump called the president the “champion of the American worker, the defender of common sense, and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country.”

Ivanka Trump shifted to address her father’s personality, saying that he has “strong convictions” and “knows what he believes and he says what he thinks.”

“Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands,” she said.

“I recognize my father’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste, and his tweets are unfiltered but the results, the results speak for themselves,” she continued. “He is so unapologetic about his beliefs that he has had me and so many Americans ask ourselves, what do we stand for?”

She said she, and others, want a future where children can believe in American greatness.