Politics
Published

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy family outing at Miami water park

The couple was also snapped sharing a kiss and taking selfies with fans

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Ivanka Trump was recently spotted spending some quality family time with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids. 

The 39-year-old former White House adviser wore a white lace cover-up over a purple bikini as she visited a water park in Miami with her family. 

Ivanka accessorized with a pink scarf in her hair and black sunglasses. Kushner appeared in photos wearing swim trunks.

The two were also snapped sharing a kiss and taking selfies with fans.

Ivanka has been "focusing on family time," a source familiar previously told Fox News in June. Following her four-year tenure in former President Donald Trump's White House, Ivanka and Kushner moved to Florida.

Kushner, who also spent time in a White House adviser role, is writing a book, an insider told Fox News at the time.

Ivanka and Kushner, 40, were spotted on a walk with their dog Winter back in June. Shortly after, Kushner was spotted boogie boarding with the couple's two sons at a Florida-area beach.

The pair are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25.

