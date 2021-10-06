Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoy family outing at Miami water park

Ivanka Trump was recently spotted spending some quality family time with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids.

The 39-year-old former White House adviser wore a white lace cover-up over a purple bikini as she visited a water park in Miami with her family.

Ivanka accessorized with a pink scarf in her hair and black sunglasses. Kushner appeared in photos wearing swim trunks.

The two were also snapped sharing a kiss and taking selfies with fans.

Ivanka has been "focusing on family time," a source familiar previously told Fox News in June. Following her four-year tenure in former President Donald Trump's White House, Ivanka and Kushner moved to Florida.

IVANKA TRUMP ‘FOCUSING ON FAMILY TIME’ IN MONTHS AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Kushner, who also spent time in a White House adviser role, is writing a book, an insider told Fox News at the time.

JARED KUSHNER SPOTTED BOOGIE BOARDING WITH SONS IN MIAMI AS HE, WIFE IVANKA PRIORITIZE ‘FAMILY TIME’

Ivanka and Kushner, 40, were spotted on a walk with their dog Winter back in June. Shortly after, Kushner was spotted boogie boarding with the couple's two sons at a Florida-area beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25.