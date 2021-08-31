Ivanka Trump still focused on 'family time' as she's spotted on walk with daughter

Ivanka Trump stepped out Saturday for a walk with her daughter in Miami.

The 39-year-old former White House adviser wore a workout set paired with sunglasses.

Ivanka has been "focusing on family time," a source familiar previously told Fox News in June. Following her four-year tenure in former President Donald Trump's White House, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Florida.

Kushner, who also spent time in a White House adviser role, is writing a book, a source familiar told Fox News.

IVANKA TRUMP 'FOCUSING ON FAMILY TIME' IN MONTHS AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Ivanka and Kushner were spotted on a walk with their dog Winter back in June.

JARED KUSHNER SPOTTED BOOGIE BOARDING WITH SONS IN MIAMI AS HE, WIFE IVANKA PRIORITIZE 'FAMILY TIME'

Shortly after, Kushner was spotted boogie boarding with his two sons at a Florida-area beach.

Despite efforts to focus on family, Kushner still dabbles in Trump-era policies outside of government.

Kushner has started The Abraham Accords Peace Institute, a nonprofit, after working in the Trump administration on the Abraham Accords, which officials touted as a "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized relations and created bilateral agreements regarding "investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.