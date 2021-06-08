Ivanka Trump 'focusing on family time' in months after Trump administration

Ivanka Trump is focusing on her family while living in Florida with her husband Jared Kushner, sources familiar with the couple’s plans told Fox News, following four years in Washington, D.C., serving in the Trump administration.

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in her father’s administration, is "focusing on family time," a source familiar told Fox News as the couple was spotted out walking their dog Winter this week in Miami.

IVANKA TRUMP MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN MARCH AFTER LEAVING WHITE HOUSE

Kushner, who also served in the White House, is writing a book, a source familiar told Fox News.

Last month, Kushner started a nonprofit, The Abraham Accords Peace Institute, after working in the Trump administration on the Abraham Accords, which officials touted as a "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized relations and created bilateral agreements regarding "investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit."

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30 MILLION LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

At the time, Israel and the UAE also said they will continue their efforts to "achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

But even as Kushner continues working on Trump-era policies outside of government, the New York Times reported that he wants a "simpler" relationship with former President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source familiar told Fox News, though, that Kushner remains "close" and "speaks regularly" with his father-in-law.

When asked whether Kushner hoped for a "simpler" relationship with Trump, another source replied: "Don't we all?"