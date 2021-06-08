Expand / Collapse search
Miami
Published

Ivanka Trump 'focusing on family time' in months after Trump administration

Trump and husband Jared Kushner living in Miami after four years in Washington

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Ivanka Trump is focusing on her family while living in Florida with her husband Jared Kushner, sources familiar with the couple’s plans told Fox News, following four years in Washington, D.C., serving in the Trump administration

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in her father’s administration, is "focusing on family time," a source familiar told Fox News as the couple was spotted out walking their dog Winter this week in Miami.

Ivanka Trump spotted this week walking her dog in Miami with husband Jared Kushner. (MEGA)

IVANKA TRUMP MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN MARCH AFTER LEAVING WHITE HOUSE

Kushner, who also served in the White House, is writing a book, a source familiar told Fox News. 

Ivanka Trump spotted in Miami as she takes a walk with husband Jared Kushner, their dog Winter, and security team. (MEGA)

Last month, Kushner started a nonprofit, The Abraham Accords Peace Institute, after working in the Trump administration on the Abraham Accords, which officials touted as a  "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized relations and created bilateral agreements regarding "investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit." 

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30 MILLION LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

At the time, Israel and the UAE also said they will continue their efforts to "achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

(MEGA)

But even as Kushner continues working on Trump-era policies outside of government, the New York Times reported that he wants a "simpler" relationship with former President Trump. 

A source familiar told Fox News, though, that Kushner remains "close" and "speaks regularly" with his father-in-law. 

When asked whether Kushner hoped for a "simpler" relationship with Trump, another source replied: "Don't we all?" 

