Rep. Rashida Tlaib gets Israeli minister's OK to enter country to visit grandmother: report

Israel’s interior minister has reportedly approved a request from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to visit Israel just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were barred from entering the country this weekend due to their support of an anti-Israel boycott movement.

In a letter sent to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Tlaib requested being able to visit her Palestinian grandmother who lives in the West Bank, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“This could be my last opportunity to see her,” Tlaib wrote of her grandmother, who is in her 90s. “I will respect any restrictions and I will not promote any boycotts against Israel during my visit.”

It was not immediately clear if the visit would include any political activities.

