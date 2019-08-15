Expand / Collapse search
Israel may bar Omar, Tlaib from entering country over support of BDS movement: reports

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Israeli officials told the country's lawmakers Wednesday that U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., may be barred from entering Israel for a planned visit this weekend, according to reports.

The two freshman congresswomen support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), a pro-Palestinian advocacy organization, but Israeli law says those supporting boycotts of the country may be denied entry.

Waivers can be granted for diplomatic figures, however, Haaretz reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure from Democratic leaders and some U.S.-based Israel advocacy groups that are advising against barring the congresswomen, The Washington Post reported. He has not yet made a decision, according to Haaretz.

In July, Israel’s U.S. ambassador said the country would not bar U.S. lawmakers out of “respect” for Congress and Israel’s longtime “alliance” with the U.S.

President Trump was reportedly frustrated last week when Israel announced the congresswomen would be allowed in the country, The Post reported.

Israeli officials said an announcement about the lawmakers would be made Thursday.