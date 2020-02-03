Iowa caucuses a wide-open race, with voting underway in pivotal contest

The Iowa caucuses are officially underway, and a Fox News Voter Analysis shows a wide-open race, with five candidates competing for a share of the state's key presidential delegates -- but the Iowa Democratic Party, as of 10:05 p.m. ET, still hasn't released official vote numbers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are all in the hunt, although the field will likely narrow as actual votes are tallied in the hours ahead. The Fox News Voter Analysis is a poll of almost 3,000 likely caucus-goers in the final week of the race.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results at the end of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses: a tally of caucus-goers’ initial candidate preference; vote totals from the “final alignment” after supporters of lower-ranking candidates were able to make a second choice, and the total number of State Delegate Equivalents each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

Each candidate has to meet a threshold of 15 percent to be considered viable in each precinct. That means the number of people backing a candidate has to be at least 15 percent of the total number of people in the room at the local caucus. For example, if there are 100 people in the room and 14 are backing a particular candidate, that candidate is not considered viable. If a candidate is determined to be not viable, that contender’s supporters would be given the opportunity support another candidate in the next round.

In an unexpected move, almost all of the caucus-goers for the nonviable candidates at the Drake University precinct in Des Moines teamed up for Cory Booker, who has already dropped out of the presidential race. The caucus-goers told Fox News tactic was designed to keep delegates always from the viable candidates. (There were 402 caucus-goers after the first alignment, and three reached viability: Warren with 120, Buttigieg with 101, and Sanders with 100. The nonviable were Andrew Yang with 33, Biden with 17, Klobuchar with 24, and Tom Steyer with 1.)

The precinct leaders for the nonviable candidates told Fox News the strategy was purely decided among the caucus-goers at the Drake University precinct and did not represent a statewide strategy dictated by the campaigns. Ultimately, ‪Warren and Buttigieg each received 2 delegates from the Drake precinct, and Sanders and Booker each received 1.

An advisor to Biden told Fox News he is watching the caucus coverage with his family right now in Des Moines, and that the entry polls they’ve seen line up with what the campaign was expecting -- although it wasn't clear what polls the advisor was referring to. The former vice president appeared to be underperforming at several precincts.

"Joe's had Iowa to himself," Donald Trump, Jr., told Bloomberg News Monday night, alluding to Biden's ability to campaign in the state while Warren and Klobuchar stayed in Washington, D.C. for Senate impeachment proceedings. "If he doesn't win big tonight, I think that's very indicative of his campaign."

A member of the Buttigieg campaign, meanwhile, told Fox News, "We’re reaching into every demographic and across cities, suburbs, and rural areas, and communities, including [Barack] Obama counties that flipped to [Donald] Trump in 2016. That’s a good sign for accumulating delegates, but also makes the case that Pete’s uniquely positioned to take on Donald Trump. ... The best data point [in the entry polls] is that Pete’s leading with new caucus-goers."

A senior Klobuchar official separately told Fox News the campaign was very happy with early indicators, and that she was showing “more strength than we were expecting in some areas."

The first results are expected within the hour, as caucuses typically last between one and two hours. The action is taking place at 1,679 precincts across the state – held in school gymnasiums, church basements, union halls, community centers, libraries and other locations.

This year, there’s another new twist: Iowa Democrats who can’t make it to their local caucus site will be able to take part at one of the additional 987 additional satellite caucuses across the state, the country and the globe. These new satellite caucuses will take place at factories, firehouses, group homes or community gathering places. The new option should help shift workers, Iowans with disabilities and those serving overseas take part.

Only registered Democrats are allowed to take part in the Democratic caucuses.

Dr. Jane Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders, told Fox News Monday evening that although Hillary Clinton narrowly bested her husband in the 2016 Iowa caucuses, this year would be different.

"In 2016, he was just getting to be known by the people of Iowa," she said. "They didn't know him. Now they've watched him over the last four years, never back down on the issues that he talked about, that he continued to work on. And I think they know that he is there for the right reasons to improve their quality of life, to have more fairness and equity and justice in our country, both racial, social, economic, environmental justice."

Some of the earliest results of the Iowa caucuses trickled in from thousands of miles away earlier in the day.

In Glasgow, Scotland, Sanders won the most support in a small, satellite caucus for Iowans living abroad.

Sanders received support from nine of the 19 caucus-goers who attended. Warren ended up with six supporters, and Buttigieg had three. (The last attendee didn't support a candidate.)

The other candidates were not viable. Biden received no votes. The results can hardly be considered meaningful -- some 200,000 people are expected to caucus Monday night.

This is the first time Iowa Democrats have held caucuses outside Iowa. The remote sites are intended to make the caucuses more inclusive to Iowans living out of state or abroad.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Monday he has no regrets on skipping the Iowa caucuses.

The billionaire former New York City mayor was campaigning in California as his rivals for the Democratic nomination prepared for the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

Bloomberg suggested that his rivals were falling behind in the race. He noted in Compton that he has made stops in 24 states and 60 cities while the other candidates have been hunkered down in Iowa.

He'd like to think he's a few steps ahead. “I hope so,” Bloomberg said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Andres del Aguila, Bill Hemmer, Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.