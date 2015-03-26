Interior secretary denies meddling with environmental review jobs numbers

Interior Secretary Ken Salazar on Wednesday denied meddling with an environmental review that initially found a proposed rule would cost thousands of coal jobs before contractors were allegedly pressured to change the numbers.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, pressed Salazar on the incident during a hearing before the House Natural Resources Committee.

But Salazar said he was not involved in any interference and indicated top administration officials weren't either.

"I had no knowledge of this, and I do not believe that anybody in the White House did," Salazar said.

The incident in question involves the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which is part of the Interior Department. The dispute revolves around proposed changes to a rule regulating coal mining near streams and other waterways. Experts contracted to analyze the impact of the rule initially found that it would cost 7,000 coal jobs. But the contractors have claimed they were subsequently pressured to keep the findings under wraps and then "revisit" the study in order to show less of an impact on jobs. They refused.

Contractors testified on the incident in November. Johnson also released a December 2010 email that showed a mining office official telling the contractors not to discuss their review with outside parties -- following a request that the coal industry be brought into the loop.

The official, citing a conversation with office director Joseph Pizarchik, said sharing the material "would have extreme consequences."

While Salazar says upper-level officials were not involved, Pizarchik has defended his office's involvement.

He said in a November hearing that the job-loss stats were "fabricated based on placeholder numbers and have no basis in fact."

Office spokesman Chris Holmes said Wednesday that nobody in the department did anything inappropriate.

"Neither Director Pizarchik nor anyone else at OSM, or the Department, asked the contractor to make any inappropriate adjustments," he said in a statement. "OSM asked the contractor to consistently apply the requirements ... in its analysis, consistent with sound science and clearly articulated methodologies."

The discrepancy in the numbers centered on what the consultants were comparing the new rule against.

The Obama administration is trying to overhaul mining rules that were put in place at the end of the George W. Bush administration following a years-long review.

According to one of the contractor's testimony last year, the Obama administration wanted the contractors to assume the Bush-era 2008 mining regulation was in effect across the country -- though it is not and has been challenged in court. The contractor did not want to do that but noted that using that assumption would show "less job loss impact."

While the mining industry has expressed concern about the economic impact of the regulation overhaul, the administration claims it is trying to address serious environmental issues that were unresolved in the last review.