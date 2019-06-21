Ingraham: War with Iran would cost Trump the 2020 election

Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke out against a war with Iran Thursday saying that conflict with the Middle East power likely would cost President Trump the presidency in 2020.

"The only obstacles that I see to Trump's winning in 2020 are one, an economic collapse and two, a new American war. That risk, trump throwing in with the Bush war hawks and a repudiation of his own doctor and principled realism in foreign policy," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

Iran shot down a Navy high-altitude drone over the Strait of Hormuz escalating tensions between the countries.

The Fox News host cited conservative Pat Buchanan's latest column saying that a war with Iran would be labeled 'Trump's war' because he pulled the U.S. from the Iran nuclear treaty.

Ingraham said a "show of force" would be fine but anything requiring a "large deployment" would destroy the presidency.

"If the president and the Pentagon think a targeted show of force can produce the intended deterrence, that's fine," Ingraham said.

"Anything requiring a large deployment of American troops would have a more harmful effect on his presidency than anything Mueller ever did."

Ingraham advised caution.

"Whatever response America is mulling, we must be wary of doing anything that will draw us into another long-term conflict in the region," Ingraham said. "We must protect our interests, protect our friend Israel including our rights to patrol international waters and airspace but America cannot and should not be sucked into wasting billions and billions of taxpayer dollars in a region that has been in turmoil for decades."

On Friday, Trump explained why he called off the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets, saying a U.S. general told him 150 people could be killed and that would not be "proportionate" with Iran's actions.