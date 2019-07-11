Ingraham: California a 'Democrat-induced disaster'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham spoke directly to California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday criticizing his response to the homeless crisis after his state gave illegal immigrants Medicaid benefits.

"Gavin, you have runaway homelessness in your state, it's a total crisis right now. Most notably in San Francisco and L.A. It's creating filthy and infectious conditions for Californians and especially those low income citizens who don't send their kids to fancy private schools," Ingraham said Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Newsom signed a bill into law Tuesday making young illegal immigrants eligible for the Medicaid program in California, making it the first state to offer such taxpayer-funded health benefits to low-income adults age 25 and younger regardless of their immigration status.

The Fox News host criticized California Democrats and warned that the rest of the country could become like California if Democrats have their way.

"My friends, it's all a Democrat-induced disaster. Instead of focusing on things like, I don't know, mental health, infectious disease problems that are plaguing this state, the politicians of California are spending $98 million more to extend health care to illegals. That's on top of the billions they already spend on them," Ingraham said.

"The whole country will soon become the next California if the Democrats get their way."

Ingraham pointed out that Democrats should prioritize Americans over other nationalities who "violate our laws."

"These California Democrats and those seeking national office need to recognize that they were elected to represent the American people in this country, not the people from elsewhere who violate our laws to enter our country," Ingraham said.

