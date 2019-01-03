Indiana mayor involved in 3rd car crash in city vehicle since taking office: report

An Indiana mayor was involved in a car crash last month while driving a city-leased vehicle – and it was reportedly the third time such an accident has occurred since he took office.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard struck another car when he was attempting to make a U-turn in the Dec. 15 accident, The Indianapolis Star reported. He was not injured in the accident, and none of his passengers required medical assistance.

At the time, Brainard was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion which the city leased for about $599 per month. The damages are expected to cost more than $5,157, a city spokesman told The Indianapolis Star. The mayor will be issued another car while the Ford Fusion is being repaired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Brainard did not yield during the incident, police said the accident is being investigated as a hit-and-run since the other driver, who provided false information, left the scene before authorities arrived, according to The Indianapolis Star.

At the time of the accident, Brainard was giving a tour of Carmel to movie producers, WRTV reported. Officers “saw no reason to administer” a drug or alcohol test, but Brainard voluntarily requested he be taken to a testing facility where he took a blood alcohol test, according to the news outlet. The test registered 0.00, the city said.

Brainard has been involved in three accidents involving city vehicles since he took office in 1996 – two of which have occurred in the past year, The Indianapolis Star reported.

ARIZONA LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR DUI, REPORTEDLY TELLS OFFICER, 'YOU'LL GET YOURS'

He hit a trailer attached to a truck in April 2017 after he crossed the center line of the road. He said then he had been tired, according to reports. He was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion at the time.

And in November 2002, Brainard T-boned a school bus while driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, according to the newspaper. No injuries were reported from the accident.

A Republican who has served six terms, Brainard is one of the longest-serving mayors in Indiana. During the Obama administration, Brainard was tapped to serve on a task force tackling climate change.

Carmel is about 15 miles north of Indianapolis. A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.