Indiana Gov. Daniels claims not interested in VP slot

Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels of Indiana thought long and hard before deciding not to run for president. Now, with Mitt Romney the likely nominee, he's professing no interest in joining the GOP ticket as a vice presidential candidate.

Daniels says that if Romney came calling, Daniels would "demand reconsideration" and send Romney a list of people he thinks would be better suited for the job.

Daniels told "Fox News Sunday" there's a lot of talent in the GOP and Romney will have a good pool to pick from.

The governor says he's promised the people in Indiana that he would serve out his second four-year term. He won election in 2004 and again in 2008.

Daniels says he likes "living up to the commitment, showing that it was real."