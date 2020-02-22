Impeachment backfire? Schiff opponent launches new ad thanking him for helping Trump

Eric Early, a Republican vying to oust Rep. Adam Schiff from office, launched his first TV ad Saturday mocking the "limelight"-seeking California Democrat for leading an unsuccessful impeachment crusade.

The 30-second spot features several people telling Schiff "thank you."

Early, a Los Angeles attorney running against Schiff for Congress, says Republicans are grateful that Schiff's impeachment backfire has boosted President Trump's likelihood of winning another four years in office.

“I thanked Adam Schiff for helping President Trump ultimately get reelected to the presidency," Early, 60, told Fox News. "President Trump’s approval ratings have never been higher since this impeachment. We can thank, in part, Adam Schiff for that."

ADAM SCHIFF'S 2020 REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER VOWS TO PROPEL 'THE VIPER INTO RETIREMENT'

The ad will run on cable and broadcast stations through the March 3 California primary, Early said.

"Adam Schiff walks around acting like he’s this brilliant genius who’s smarter than the rest of us," Early said. "Yet this so-called genius managed to not only help increase President Trump’s approval ratings but also helped destroy Joe Biden in the process. That takes some serious talent. Of course, that was not the result that Adam Schiff wanted."

Representatives for Schiff did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Early has an uphill climb to become the next congressman in a district that votes solidly Democrat. Schiff has raised a tremendous $9.2 million for his 2020 reelection campaign, records show. Early has brought in $528,000, which includes $108,000 in loans or donations the Republican made to his campaign.

But Early is counting on an energized GOP base turning out and swaying independents and moderate Democrats that Schiff has been so obsessed with Trump, he's lost sight of the needs of the district.

REPUBLICAN REVENGE: RECORD GOP FIELD FORMS, ON 2020 MISSION TO TAKE DOWN ‘SOCIALISTS’

“Schiff has abandoned our district for 20 years," Early said. "Homelessness has reached epidemic proportions. It’s out of control. Crime is on the rise. Taxes keep going up. Illegal immigrants are being given whatever resources our state has rather than our tax-paying citizens."

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff led investigations into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to seek Ukraine's help investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

House Democrats went on to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, alleging Trump sought foreign interference in the 2020 election by asking the Ukraine president for investigations into the Bidens while nearly $400 million in military aid hung in the balance.

Schiff took the lead in the trial before the Senate, speaking for hours on end. But he failed to convince a majority of senators to agree to hear witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, a decision Democrats claim led to a "sham" trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senators voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power on a 48-52 vote, with Sen. Mitt Romney being the only Republican to join with all Democrats. The vote on obstruction of Congress was defeated along party lines, 47 to 53 -- far short of the two-thirds needed to remove Trump from office.

Since the acquittal, Trump has been taking a victory lap and enjoying peak approval ratings of his presidency.

“Of course, the president’s approval ratings have increased because of all the many great things he’s been doing," Early said, "but Schiff helped along those lines and for that Schiff deserves credit.”