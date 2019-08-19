Illinois state senator apologizes for mock Trump assassination photos at fundraiser
A Democratic state senator from Illinois came under fire over the weekend after pictures were posted online showing his supporters at a fundraising event performing a mock assassination on President Trump.
“The tolerant left,” wrote a Facebook user in response to the incident.
Photos posted by a woman who witnessed the mock assassination on Friday night show supporters of Sen. Martin Sandoval, who represents Illinois’ 11th District — including parts of Chicago — acting out in front of guests, according to WCIA.
One of them can be seen pointing a fake machine gun at a man wearing a Trump mask and Mexican costume. The individual appears to simulate being shot — grabbing his chest and leaning back.
In another photo, Sandoval can bee seen standing next to the person holding the gun.
“Why is this ok?” a Facebook user asked. “I am sickened.”
The pictures have sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle, with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasting them in a statement Saturday night.
“As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” Pritzker said. “I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.”
Sandoval released a statement on Sunday, apologizing for the incident — which he called “unacceptable.”
“I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else,” the lawmaker said, according to WCIA. “I apologize that something like this happened at my event.”