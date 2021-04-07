Illinois sheriff on border crisis: 'Who leaves their doors unlocked at night when they go to sleep?'

Livington County, Illinois Sheriff Tony Childress criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday for leaving the border open to immigrants and said he would support filling in the gaps in the border wall left over from the Trump era.

TRUMP SAYS HE DOUBTS BIDEN 'MAKING THE DECISIONS,' CALLS BORDER WALL CHATTER 'POSITIVE STEP': REPORT

TONY CHILDRESS: Who leaves their doors unlocked at night when they go to sleep or when they leave to go to work? Who leaves their doors unlocked? I don’t know anybody that does that.

Why would we leave our nation open for immigrants to come in, many of them, I’m not saying all of them, but many of them are criminals. Why would you leave your nation unlocked so that it leaves our public unsafe?

Listen, if they’re going to be serious about this and be truthful about filling in those gaps in those walls I would love to see it. Absolutely, and I would support that 1,000%.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW