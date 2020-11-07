Illinois Gov. Pritzker self-isolating after possible coronavirus exposure

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker began isolating Friday after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said.

“The Governor's Office was notified this afternoon of a recent exposure to COVID-19 and as result of that possible exposure is currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from IDPH," the governor's office said in a statement that referred to the state's Department of Public Health.

"The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor's Office. The Governor was tested today and his results will be made public when available. The Governor is currently isolating pending his test results.”

US TOPS 120,000 DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES FOR FIRST TIME

Pritzker was meeting with representatives of the Illinois Restaurant Association to discuss indoor dining during the pandemic, Chicago's WGN-TV reported.

CORONAVIRUS UPTICK LEADS ILLINOIS GOV. PRITZKER TO CLAMP DOWN ON BARS, RESTAURANTS IN SOME AREAS

“One of our meeting attendees tested positive and we immediately notified all parties involved as soon as we were aware of the diagnosis,” restaurant group President Sam Toia told the outlet.

Friday marked the third time the governor has self-isolated following a possible exposure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State health officials announced a record 10,376 new cases of the virus Friday, according to WGN.