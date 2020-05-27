Illinois church becomes 2nd congregation to file emergency request with Supreme Court over coronavirus orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Illinois church has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court, challenging Gov. Jay Pritzker’s closure of houses of worship during the coronavirus crisis a day after another congregation in California made a similar move.

The case will be handled by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, based on geography, and he has asked the opposing state officials to respond by Thursday evening, just as Justice Elena Kagan asked of the California church that filed an emergency request on Tuesday.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and the Logos Baptist Ministries filed the emergency order citing precedent in a 1947 Supreme Court case “Everson v. Board of Education.” In that case, the Court wrote that “Neither a state nor the Federal Government can set up a church… Neither can force nor influence a person to go or remain away from a church against his will.”

They argued that the church’s rights were being infringed upon under the Free Exercise and Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, and called for the case to be taken up before May 31, the Christian holiday of Pentecost.

MORE THAN 1200 CALIFORNIA PASTORS VOW TO HOLD SERVICES IN DEFIANCE OF STATE ORDER

The plaintiffs argue that the Illinois reopening plan imposes a “unique 10 person limit on religious worship services” that is not imposed on retail, liquor stores, restaurants, office buildings, etc. and other services which have been deemed “essential.” Pritzker deemed church gatherings essential and allowed them in phase one of reopening if they were capped at 10.

President Trump last week deemed houses of worship "essential" and called on governors to open them immediately. If they didn't, he threatened to override them, though it's unclear under what authority Trump has to override governors.

A similar case was brought forth on Tuesday by South Bay Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, Calif.

Both Kagan and Kavanaugh alone can decide these cases, or refer them to the full court.

NEWSOM'S CORONAVIRUS EXECUTIVE ORDERS MAY INFRINGE ON CALIFORNIANS' RIGHTS TO WORSHIP, DOJ ARGUES

On Monday, Calfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom announced churches could reopen but they would be limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, but only with the approval of local officials.

Still, Bishop Arthur Hodges is moving forward with the suit. “We still have a problem here because that is clear discrimination against churches because no other enterprise in California has those restrictions placed on them, only churches. This is a clear violation of our constitutional rights to free exercise in assembly,” Hodges said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In a 2-1 decision last week, California’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found in Newsom’s favor against the South Bay United Pentecostal Church.

Fox News' Shannon Bream contributed to this report.