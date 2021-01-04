Ilhan Omar wants Trump impeached over Georgia phone call

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is calling for President Trump’s impeachment after released audio recordings showed that he attempted to pressure a Georgia official to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Omar said the constitution did not "make exceptions" for individuals based on the amount of time they had left in office, which is just over two weeks for Trump, and that he must be held accountable for efforts to "overthrow our democracy."

"The president’s effort to openly overturn our election results by putting pressure on the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia is a crime, plain and simple," Omar wrote in a statement. "The constitutional remedy for a high crime and misdemeanor committed by the president of the United States is clear: impeachment."

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS WANT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO TRUMP CALL WITH GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIALS

On the leaked audio, Trump seemed to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes in the state to deliver him a victory in the state over President-Elect Joe Biden.

Trump has maintained unfounded claims that he won the state "very substantially"

"I won this election by hundreds of thousands of votes. There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way," Trump said on the call. "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state."

The president outlined numerous ways he thought fraudulent votes were cast – or voters were otherwise prevented from casting their ballot – alleging those incidents added up to well more than the necessary nearly 11,780 votes required to overturn the state’s results.

Two Democratic representatives have called for an investigation into the phone call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP