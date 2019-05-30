Tlaib backs impeachment as 'our job, our duty and responsibility' as Omar tweets 'call to action'

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. both called for Trump's impeachment on Wednesday, with Tlaib describing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report as an "impeachment referral."

Comparing her class of lawmakers to Democrats elected to Congress following Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974, Tlaib said it was her duty and responsibility to uphold the Constitution through impeachment.

"It's very important for people to know we cannot separate the fact that we're out there fighting to lower prescription drugs, that we're fighting to deal with the crisis at the border," Tlaib told MSNBC host Chris Matthews. "We can't sit there and separate that from the fact that the president, the most important position in this country, is not upholding the United States Constitution. Thus, thus impacting and directly impacting, endangering this institution and the American people. It is our job and our duty and responsibility, just like the Watergate class when they came in."

Her comments were a response to Matthews' question about the reluctance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., to begin impeachment proceedings. Tlaib answered that voters gave Democrats a mandate to impeach Trump.

"If you see us taking on the majority, it's because more people like myself and others, that really want to hold this president accountable, came out to vote," she told Matthews. "To me, it was a referendum. If you look at the numbers across this nation, it was very clear that many people came out because they wanted the elected jury that would impeach this president."

Meanwhile, Omar tweeted Wednesday that Mueller's public statement on his investigation was "a call to action."

A slew of Democrats called for impeachment proceedings on Wednesday after Mueller held a press briefing in which he discussed the findings from his report on the Russia investigation.

Tlaib's comments echoed those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who defended her impeachment call by arguing the issue was "bigger than politics."

At an event in California Wednesday, Pelosi insisted that "nothing was off the table" in terms of impeachment, but added that she wanted to build "such a compelling case, such an ironclad case that even the Republican Senate, which at the time seems to be not an objective jury, will be convinced [to remove Trump from office]."

When asked about support for impeachment among her caucus, Pelosi said: "I think it's like 35 of them out of 238, maybe its 38 out of 238, have said they wanted to be outspoken on impeachment and many of them are reflecting their views as well as those of their constituents. Yes, there are some, and the press makes more of a fuss about the 38 than the 200, who are over half of the Congress."