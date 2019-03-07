Ilhan Omar highlights Islamophobia in statement celebrating House resolution

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., co-wrote a statement Thursday evening praising the resolution passed in the House of Representatives that condemned many forms of hate -- a resolution that emerged after critics labeled some of her own comments anti-Semitic.

Omar shared the statement through her congressional Twitter account, saying, “Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress.”

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Andre Carson, D-Ind., were also listed as authors of the statement.

The statement highlighted the inclusion of Islamophobia, which the three Democrats called “historic.”

“Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history. Anti-Muslim crimes have increased 99 percent from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise,” the statement read.

The resolution, which was drafted in reaction to controversial remarks by Omar that critics on both sides of the aisle considered anti-Semitic, was fiercely debated among House Democrats. There was specific discussion about whether other forms of hate should be included.

Ultimately, the resolution did include hate of other races, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations, and it passed in the House, 407-23. The resolution did not, however, specifically address Omar’s remarks.

Anti-Semitism was briefly mentioned in the Democrats' joint statement.

“We are tremendously proud to be part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism and white supremacy,“ the statement continued. “At a time when extremism is on the rise, we must explicitly denounce religious intolerance of all kinds and acknowledge the pain felt by all communities. Our nation is having a difficult conversation and we believe this is great progress.”