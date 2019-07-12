Ilhan Omar takes shot at Trump after president's criticism

After President Trump took aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday morning, the freshman Minnesota congresswoman fired back with some Twitter snark.

“I'm looking at this Omar from Minnesota and if one-half of the things they're saying about her are true, she shouldn't be in office,” Trump said earlier.

The Minnesota Democrat then attempted to turn the president’s words against him.

“If one-tenth of what they say about you is true, you shouldn’t be in office... next,” she tweeted.

The comments are far from the first the time Omar has criticized the president, with the freshman promoting a former top Hillary Clinton aide’s attack on Trump earlier this month.

In the wild rant, Peter Daou claimed that under Trump, the country endured a variety of conditions that many thought could never happen in the United States.

Daou, who also led the left-leaning outlet ShareBlue, has been an outspoken critic of the president and criticized the media in 2017 for its "disdainful coverage" of Clinton's 2016 campaign.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Daou decried an alleged "relentless assault on truth and reality" in the United States. He listed a series of other complaints, including "systematic voter suppression."

Daou's tweets echoed many of Omar's previous criticisms of Republican leadership. She has, for example, accused immigration enforcement of "killing" children under Trump.

Earlier this year, Omar also branded herself as Trump’s “biggest nemesis” because she’s a “nightmare” for a White House that wants to use her “identity to marginalize our communities.”

“This is a president who has come to power vilifying and demonizing immigrants and refugees. He proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country. It’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” Omar tweeted at the time.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.