Russia Investigation
IG Michael Horowitz testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee: live updates

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
On the heels of the bombshell Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The review, concerning the origins of the Russia investigation, determined that the FBI complied with policies in launching the politically explosive probe -- but also flagged "significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised."

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Follow the live blog below. Mobile users click here.

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News.. He can be reached here.