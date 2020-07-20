If Democrats win Texas it’s all over, Sen. Ted Cruz says

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a video posted on Sunday that if the Democrats take Texas and its 38 Electoral College votes it would be “all over” for the Republican Party in national politics.

“Texas is the single biggest target for the left in 2020, politically speaking,” Cruz said in the video, which was tweeted out by the Hill. He continued, “Texas is the key for national domination for years to come. If Democrats win Texas, it’s all over.”

RealClearPolitics shows President Trump leading Joe Biden, his likely Democrat opponent, by an average of .2 percent. The Washington Examiner pointed out that the last time the Lone Star State went for a Democrat was back in 1976 with Jimmy Carter.

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "Hannity" that it is crucial for Republicans to win big in the fall because otherwise, as he put it, "I don't know if we'll ever have an opportunity to win it again."

"They will change the rules of the game," McCarthy told host Sean Hannity. "How we vote, they will change — you know, in California they allow people who are not even citizens to vote in school board races. You know, in California, they lowered the voting age to 17. Do you know, in California, that you could turn your ballot in 17 days after the election? "Those are things they're doing right now," he added.

