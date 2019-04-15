Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan says Trump's idea to send immigrants to sanctuary cities is 'ingenious'

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan backed President Trump's "ingenious" idea to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, adding it exposes the "hypocrisy" of Democratic leadership.

Homan gave Trump's idea a ringing endorsement on "Fox & Friends" Monday, telling host Brian Kilmeade he supports the idea, which has been dubbed "bizarre and unlawful" by House Democrats.

"What the President did, I thought was ingenious, he called the bluff," Homan said. "He pulled the curtain back on the Democratic leadership and showed their hypocrisy in saying they want these people in the United States, they want open borders, as long as it's not in my district, as long as it's not in my neighborhood."

He added that in his experience, he believes illegal immigrants head to sanctuary cities anyway.

"Most of these illegal aliens are already going to sanctuary cities," he said. "That's their destination. That's one of the reasons they make this dangerous journey. They want to get to a place where they think they can be protected from ICE and get benefits and in-state tuition, college assistance, driver's licenses."

Homan continued by arguing the only reason Democrats are criticizing Trump's proposal is because they seek to resist the president, and "be able to say he failed" at his primary campaign promise to secure the borders.

Kilmeade also pointed out there is no funding or a concrete plan in place for Trump's floated idea.

"Most of America understands and most of America realizes that there is a crisis on this border," he said.

"Most of America realizes the only person coming to the table trying to fix this is the president. The Democratic leadership hasn't offered up one idea - name on thing the Democratic leadership have done - to address this surge. Nothing," he concluded.