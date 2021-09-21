ICE officers injured by Haitian migrants after deportation flights land in Port-au-Prince

A number of Haitian migrants who had been deported from the United States injured three Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on the tarmac at Port-au-Prince, Fox News confirmed on Tuesday.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News that a number of adult migrants who had been deported from the U.S. caused two separate disruptions at the airport after deplaning in the Haitian capital.

"Haitian crowd control officers responded to both incidents and resolved the situations," the spokesperson said.

"ICE fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions, while continuing to perform its immigration enforcement mission consistent with our priorities, federal law and agency policy," the spokesperson said.

The agency also confirmed that three ICE officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC News first reported that violence broke out after a removal flight landed and the adult males were released to Haitian authorities. The outlet reported that several of the men stormed another flight carrying families, and injured pilots as well as ICE officers.

The Biden administration has ramped up deportation flights to Haiti in the wake of a dramatic surge in Haitians into Del Rio which overwhelmed authorities and led to scenes of more than 14,000 migrants camping out in squalid conditions under the international bridge.

DHS has surged resources and Border Patrol agents to the area while shutting down the port of entry. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the area on Monday and repeated the claim that the border is closed.

The violence is the latest incident involving Haitian migrants. Earlier Tuesday, Fox News confirmed that migrants being transported by bus through Texas took over the bus and fled -- before being apprehended.

Meanwhile, members of the Biden administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have expressed outrage at images of Border Patrol agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from entering the United States -- amid false claims by Democrats and some media outlets that Border Patrol agents were using "whips."

"What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible," Harris told reporters.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.