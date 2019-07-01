Hunter Biden didn't invite father, Joe, to his recent wedding: report

Hunter Biden did not send a wedding invitation to his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, who learned about the marriage by a phone call following the ceremony.

The 49-year-old vice president's son detailed his new relationship with 32-year-old South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen, which began in early May and saw the two married days later, during an interview with the New Yorker.

In the piece, Hunter recounted the conversation he had with his father, Joe, after the wedding had already taken place.

"I called my dad and said that we just got married," he said, according to the magazine.

"He was on speaker, and he said to her, ‘Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again.' And he said to me, ‘Honey, I knew that when you found love again that I’d get you back.’"

Biden said the two then shared a touching moment, with him telling his father: "Dad, I always had love. And the only thing that allowed me to see it was the fact that you never gave up on me, you always believed in me."

Hunter Biden was previously married to wife Kathleen for 23 years before their divorce in 2017. They had three children.

The son of the former vice president made plenty of headlines in 2016 when he formed a reported affair with his sister-in-law Hallie Biden following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, who died of cancer.

The interview comes after it was reported last month an Arkansas woman claimed Hunter is the father of her child.

In the Arkansas case, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Hunter, stating that she gave birth to their child in August 2018.

The woman wants the court to confirm that Hunter is the biological father and seeks child support and health insurance for the baby.