2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Hunter Biden's alleged emails become a campaign issue

Potentially incriminating emails allegedly linked to Hunter Biden were purportedly found on an abandoned laptop belonging to the former vice president's son

A deep dive into the Hunter Biden email scandal

A deep dive into the Hunter Biden email scandal

Mike Huckabee joins 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' to weigh in on the Senate Judiciary subpoena for Twitter CEO after it blocked sharing of Hunter Biden story.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday described revelations from a slew of emails in a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden as being part of a Russia-backed smear campaign.

"We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin," Schiff said on CNN. "That's been clear for well over a year now that they've been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son."

The California Democrat was responding to questions about the origins of emails that were found on a laptop purported to belong to the son of Democratic nominee, as first reported by the New York Post.

