Hunter Biden snaps at critics of art dealings: 'F--- em'

Hunter Biden , the scandal-plagued son of President Biden, has choice words for critics of his high-priced art dealings

The younger Biden appeared Thursday on art podcast Nota Bene, where he responded to critics of his art dealings by saying "f--- 'em."

Hunter's paintings are priced between $75,000 and $500,000, despite his lack of artistic experience, raising alarms among ethics experts.

"I never said what my art was going to cost or how much it would be priced at," Biden told hosts Nate Freeman and Benjamin Godsill.

"I’d be amazed if my art had sold for $10, just because the first time you ever go about it is the idea someone is attracted to your art, let alone that they would pay something for it," the president’s son continued.

Biden also said in the interview that the "value of an artist’s work is not necessarily determined by the price" and that said price is "completely subjective and has nothing to do with anything other than the moment."

Former Obama White House ethics chief Walter Shaub scoffed at Hunter's defense.

"The son of a sitting president is amazed anyone would pay more than $10 for his art?" Shaub told Fox News in a Friday email.

"He must have been positively flabbergasted when an influence-seeking tycoon gave him a large diamond a few years back," Shaub quipped. "This old diamond? Why, I only wear it when I don't care HOW I look."

Shaub also pointed to a July 2019 New Yorker article that touched on the diamond the younger Biden received from Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming as he was trying to make connections with prominent American political players.

Three art critics and one art professor were asked by POLITICO earlier this week what they thought of Biden's art and whether it warrants the half-million dollar price tag.

All of them said the prices were too high for what the art is and that the piece’s astronomical value came from Biden’s name, not his skill.

"In the case of anyone who has a celebrity name outside of art, as with Hunter Biden, it's clearly the name of the artist that's driving the price and if it sells, then that's probably also the motivating factor for the person who buys it," London art critic Tabish Khan said in the article.

The Biden administration has maintained that neither they nor the president’s son will know who the buyers are through their ethics plan, which press secretary Jen Psaki said in multiple press briefings has "appropriate" and "reasonable safeguards."

