Hunter Biden admits he used to smoke parmesan cheese because it resembled crack

Hunter Biden admitted that when he was addicted to crack cocaine, he smoked parmesan cheese because it resembled the drug.

The president's son recalled in an interview with CBS News how he would search through carpeting trying to find traces of the drug, and would sometimes come up with cheese instead.

HUNTER BIDEN DETAILS 2019 DRUG INTERVENTION A MONTH BEFORE FATHER ANNOUNCED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

"I spent more time on my hands and needs picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine," Biden said. "I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone."

This is consistent with what Biden wrote in his upcoming memoir, "Beautiful Things," in which he described how once he was unsure if he had crack cocaine or a flake of parmesan from a cheese platter he had ordered.

"It didn't matter: I smoked it. If it was crack, great. If it wasn't, I'd take a hit, exhale, and exclaim, "S---, that's not it – that's the f------ cheese!"

In the book, Hunter Biden goes on to discuss how he would often eat white cheddar popcorn while driving, which led to confusion when he would search the car for traces of drugs if he had run out.

"Again, the crack crumbs were often indistinguishable from the spilled snacks," he wrote. "Safe to say I've smoked more cheddar popcorn than anybody on the face of the earth."

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HE HAS NO 'RECOLLECTION' OF ENCOUNTER WITH EX-STRIPPER WHOSE CHILD HE FATHERED

The book includes more serious anecdotes, as Hunter recalls how his family staged an intervention for him in March 2019.

His mother had invited him to a family dinner, and when he arrived Hunter saw his daughters and two rehab counselors he recognized.

"'Not a chance,'" Hunter said, according to the book.

"'I don't know what else to do,'" Joe Biden, then on the verge of announcing his candidacy for president, said, according to his son. "'I'm so scared. Tell me what to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"'Not f------ this,'" Hunter says he replied.

Hunter wrote that he tried to leave, but his daughters blocked him from getting into his car and his father exited the house to hug him and "cried for the longest time."