Hunter Biden got $83G per month for Ukraine 'ceremonial' gig: report

Hunter Biden was reportedly paid $83,333 per month after being hired in 2014 by Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, while serving as a non-executive “ceremonial figure” with a “powerful name,” a report said Friday.

All told, the Ukraine company paid $3.4 million to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a company headed by Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, The National Review reported.

Between April 2014 and November 2015, Biden and Archer each received monthly payments of $83,333 for “consulting services."

HUNTER BIDEN'S QUESTIONABLE PAST AND BUSINESS DEALINGS COULD UNDO DAD'S BID FOR WHITE HOUSE

Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky hired the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to "protect" the company in the face of prosecution, the Review reported.

Zlochevsky faced investigation in Ukraine and was initially cleared of wrongdoing for tax violations, money laundering and corruption. But earlier this month Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said 15 cases involving Zlochevsky would be reviewed, according to The National Review.

Biden’s work with the company has come under scrutiny after President Trump alleged that Joe Biden inappropriately used his diplomatic influence in Ukraine to help his son.

No evidence of wrongdoing has been found and both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden deny the allegations. Hunter Biden has since pledged to avoid business deals with foreign entities if his father becomes president.

A July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- in which Trump asked his counterpart to investigate the Bidens -- led the Democrat-controlled House to start the Trump impeachment inquiry earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's campaign said in a fundraising email Friday that it is hemorrhaging cash and lags behind the campaigns of top 2020 rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as it continue to spend more than it takes in.