Hunter Biden secretly marries South African sweetheart Melissa Cohen

By Sara Nathan | New York Post
Hunter Biden is a married man — again.

The second son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden recently got hitched in a secret ceremony to Melissa Cohen, a South Africa-born divorcée who now lives in Los Angeles, according to sources.

Cohen is originally from Johannesburg, where her parents, Lee and Zoe, still live.

“She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” her dad told The Post. “She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

Hunter Biden reportedly married Melissa Cohen in a secret ceremony.

Lee said he hopes to meet Hunter soon.

News of Hunter’s nuptials comes after his April split from Hallie Biden — his late brother Beau’s widow — reported exclusively by Page Six.

